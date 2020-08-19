Wharton , Larry
1952 - 2020
Larry E. Wharton, age 67, died suddenly Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Survived by April, his loving wife of 48 years; his sons, Doug (Molly), Mark (Colleena) and David (Elisa); grandchildren, Finn, Shepherd, Annabel, Goldie, Wyatt and Lucy; and his sister, Lori Wharton. He is also survived by many dear friends. He was a 1970 graduate of South High School. He is preceded in death by his parents Gene and Marilyn Wharton. Music was a huge part of Larry's life. He also loved the outdoors - hunting, boating, fishing, gardening, but most of all he dearly loved his family. He had a very generous spirit and didn't hesitate to help others whenever possible. He retired as the Assistant Treasurer of Nisource in 2018 and loved being retired. His love, loyalty and devotion to his family and friends will be deeply missed. Family will receive friends from 1-4PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, August 24, 2020. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.