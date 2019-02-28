|
Dr. Larry Winters, 71, of Hanover, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert and Lily Winters of Groveport, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by his sister Jan Waller and brother-in-law Bob Capito. Larry was a graduate of The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He owned and operated the Hanover Green Veterinary Clinic in Mechanicsville, from 1977 to 2014. He had a unique ability to connect with animals and was an advocate for humane treatment of all species. He loved to travel and spent time as an avid international fisherman who also enjoyed reading and gardening. Larry was a family man and spent time with his family on beach vacations in Carova, the outer banks of North Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bernadette; children, Lucianna and Zachary (Courtney); granddaughter, Eliza; sister, Linda (Don); nephews, Julian (Sarah), Ben, Jake and Sam; great-nephew, Gianni; nieces, Sydney, Ariana and Marissa; and his dedicated posse, Izzy, Lola, and Carly. Please make donations to any animal rescue of your choice in memory of Larry Winters. Condolences may be made to www.nelsenashland.com
