Larry Witherup
1938 - 2020
Witherup, Larry
Larry Franklin Witherup, passed on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 82. Larry was born in Cambridge, Ohio on February 4, 1938. He was a graduate of Columbus West High School and attended The Ohio State University. He began his career with Columbia Gas of Ohio (NiSource) in 1958, retiring as an Area Manager in 2000. Always active, he began working at Byers Chrysler Jeep in 2001 and remained there until the present. He was a member of Westgate Lodge No 623, a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner. He loved family time, Saturdays at the farm, Cleveland Indians, the Browns and Nascar. Preceded in death by his parents Adrian and Martha (Fair) Witherup, wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Levering) Witherup and grandson Justin Witherup. He is survived by children, Larry (Victoria), Bob (Becky) and Lori (Denise); his grandchildren, Hillary (Kyle), (Jami), Brandon (Annie), Brittany (Craig), Evan (Chelsea), Melanie, Kendal (Donovan), Grace and Maddie; and precious great grandchildren, Ryne, Olivia, Amelia and Carter. We will be celebrating Larry's life on Wednesday, September 2 from 4-7pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, OH 43026; where funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 10am with internment in Cambridge, OH. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the American Heart Association in his memory. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
