Lars Sandberg

Sandberg, Lars
1939 - 2020
Lars Gunnarsson Sandberg, 81, of Dublin, a 48-year resident of Upper Arlington, died at Riverside Methodist Hospital on September 29, 2020 with his family at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Gunnar and Laila Sandberg. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Bigelow; son, Per Larsson (Sharon Knight) of San Francisco; daughters, Kerstin Margareta and Elisabet Katarina of Columbus; grandchildren, Erik and Elin; brothers, Bengt (Beatrice Helbling) Sandberg of Oberuzwil, Switzerland, and Per (Karin) Sandberg of Stockholm, Sweden, and many nieces and nephews.
