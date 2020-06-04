LaRuth Hayes
1921 - 2020
Hayes, LaRuth
1921 - 2020
LaRuth L. Murray Hayes, age 99, of Columbus, OH, passed away on May 30, 2020. LaRuth married Glover Hayes and is survived by their three children, Linda (Harvard) Stephens, Brenda (Henry) Smith and Richard Hayes; many loving family members, and friends. She was a longtime member of Caldwell Temple A.M.E. Zion Church (later became First A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church) and retired from The Ohio State University Hospital. Due to current health restrictions services will remain private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
