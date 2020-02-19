Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Latasha White


1990 - 2020
Latasha White Obituary
White, Latasha
1990 - 2020
Latasha Marie White was born in Columbus, Ohio to Joyce L. White and Billy J. Armstrong. Latasha was loved by her family and friends unconditionally and was always trying to get us out the house doing something together. On February 14, 2020 God decided to call Latasha home. The homecoming celebration will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 in chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols, OH. Visitation is 10am and Service 11am. 614-444-1GOD(1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
