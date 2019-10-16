|
Biteman, Laura
1962 - 2019
Born April 20, under the perfect sign, "the Bull." Laura was the ultimate friend to those that really knew her. She either loved you, or gave you the finger. All that knew her love are better for it. She lived, laughed, and loved bigger than life. Her hugs where so big they sometimes hurt. If you were fortunate enough to receive one of these awesome bearhugs then you knew you were in her heart. There are so many words to describe her, from strong willed, passionate, intense and focused to loving, thoughtful, charismatic and considerate. The mold was broken after she was created, thank God! Her smile was beautiful, and infectious and lit up the room. The aura changed when she walked in the room… and always for the better. Her "throw her head-back" laugh was one to experience and remember. For those who knew Laura, their hearts are filled with sadness, but gratefulness at the opportunity to have had her in their lives. She loved life to its fullest, and she wrapped her arms and heart around those she met, and those she grew to care so deeply about. She was all or nothing. She found the positives in life and in people, without hesitation. Reba, John, Ramona, Candise, Cody, Charlie, her beloved Samoyeds, Tucker and Halen, and many other nieces and nephews and friends will miss her greatly. Per her request there will not be a funeral service, but there will be a heck of a party soon, stay tuned. Laura believed in donating to causes that matter to you. She donated to several. She would want you to find your cause, and consider donating. She was active with the Buckeye Samoyed Club, and if you would like to donate to that cause, you can send a check to: Buckeye Samoyed Rescue, 10333 Northfield Rd., Unit 36, Northfield, OH 44067, or consider the Capital Area Humane Society. As promised to Laura, the following statement needs to be included: "I really am funnier than Charlie!" Now friends, in the words of Laura, "go pull up your big girl panties and go kick it!" To share a memory or post online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019