Belford, Laura D.

1979 - 2019

Laura Dawn Belford, age 40 of Grove City passed away surrounded by her family Saturday, March 2, 2019. Laura was a lifelong resident of Grove City and graduated from Grove City High School, class of 1997. While at GCHS Laura was active in 4-H and played softball. She was employed with Bob Evans Corporate office with over 20 years of service. She will be remembered for her bright smile and her fun loving personality. Laura was passionate about her family and many friends. She is survived by her parents Larry Belford and Nancy Belford; brother Bobby (Ashlee) Belford; sister Lindsay (Doug) Winks her nieces, nephew, grandparents Walter and Marilyn Roth, loving extended family and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Doodle & Orey Belford. Laura's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Wednesday, March 6 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway where a service to honor and remember Laura will be held 10 AM Thursday, March 7. Pastor Stan Kirtlan officiating. Family and friends attending this service will have an opportunity to share a memory or something they learned from Laura as part of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Laura's memory to: Charity Newsies www.charitynewsies.org or Mid-Ohio Food Bank www.midohiofoodbank.org . Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019