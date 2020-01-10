The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Broadway United Methodist Church
48 E. North Broadway
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM
North Broadway United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Daily
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Daily


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Daily Obituary
Daily, Laura
1985 - 2020
Laura Daily, 34, of Worthington, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Jan. Laura is survived by her father, Charlie; brother, Seth (Lexie); nephew, Graham. A celebration of life will be held at North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214, on 1/22/2020 at 4-6pm visitation and 6pm service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to My Team Triumph at https://www.myteamtriumph.org/ or the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio at http://webcsoh.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=CSOH_homepage. For full obituary visit: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now