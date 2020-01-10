|
Daily, Laura
1985 - 2020
Laura Daily, 34, of Worthington, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Jan. Laura is survived by her father, Charlie; brother, Seth (Lexie); nephew, Graham. A celebration of life will be held at North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214, on 1/22/2020 at 4-6pm visitation and 6pm service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to My Team Triumph at https://www.myteamtriumph.org/ or the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio at http://webcsoh.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=CSOH_homepage. For full obituary visit: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020