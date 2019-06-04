|
Danner, Laura
1928 - 2019
Laura Jane Danner, age 90. Sunrise July 29, 1928 and Sunset May 25, 2019. Visitation 9am Funeral 10am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ, 1111 E. Long Street 43203. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The ALEXANDER/DANNER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019