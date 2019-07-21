The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura J. Miller


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura J. Miller Obituary
Miller, Laura J.
1932 - 2019
Laura J. Miller, 87, of Clintonville, passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2019. Laura is preceded in death by her husband; Norman Miller, parents; James M. and Fleta Hoover, brothers; Kermit, Carrol, Elvin, Leslie, James M. Jr., Anthony Arnold and Maynard, sisters; Glenna and Kathleen. She is survived by her children; Norma Jean (Michael) Ziegler and Russ A. Miller, grandchildren; Breanne and Patrick and her brother; Eldon "Pete" (Janice) Hoover, and many nieces and nephews. Laura was a graduate of Central High School, retired as Chief Operator from the Columbus Dispatch and was a member of North Community Lutheran Church. By Being an incredible mother and grandmother, Laura showed her love for her family in her own special and caring way. Calling hours will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St. Worthington, Ohio from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday July 24th, 2019. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 1pm with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made at Capital City Hospice. The family wants to extend there thanks to Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care and the wonderful staff at Capital City Hospice for the Care of Laura during her stay. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now