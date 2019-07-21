Miller, Laura J.

1932 - 2019

Laura J. Miller, 87, of Clintonville, passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2019. Laura is preceded in death by her husband; Norman Miller, parents; James M. and Fleta Hoover, brothers; Kermit, Carrol, Elvin, Leslie, James M. Jr., Anthony Arnold and Maynard, sisters; Glenna and Kathleen. She is survived by her children; Norma Jean (Michael) Ziegler and Russ A. Miller, grandchildren; Breanne and Patrick and her brother; Eldon "Pete" (Janice) Hoover, and many nieces and nephews. Laura was a graduate of Central High School, retired as Chief Operator from the Columbus Dispatch and was a member of North Community Lutheran Church. By Being an incredible mother and grandmother, Laura showed her love for her family in her own special and caring way. Calling hours will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St. Worthington, Ohio from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday July 24th, 2019. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 1pm with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made at Capital City Hospice. The family wants to extend there thanks to Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care and the wonderful staff at Capital City Hospice for the Care of Laura during her stay. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019