Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Laura Marie Seals


1930 - 2020
Laura Marie Seals Obituary
Seals, Laura Marie
1930 - 2020
Laura Marie (Bearce) Seals, age 89, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Laura was born on March 31, 1930 in Ravenswood, WV to the late Charles Frederick and Edna Florence (Snyder) Bearce. Also preceding her in death was her half-brother Glen (Eleanor) Boggess. Laura was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Grove City, where she was active in the Women's Group. Laura loved to cook and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Laura will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 68 years Irvin Eugene Seals; son Charles Duane Seals; sister Ina Faye (Jim) Seals; and nieces & nephews. Family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123, with a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Friday, February 7, 2020 with Rev. Robert Tolar, Jr. officiating. Interment at Arlington Field of Honor Burial Park. Please visit www.schoedinger,com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
