Laura (Frazee) McCance, age 99, of Westerville, passed away on November 25, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Laura was born in Ohio to Earl and Nina Frazee on April 29, 1921. She was preceded in death by husband Russell and infant son Alfred. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dan) Carey, Jean (Tony) Ventresca, and Diane (Gene) Sweeney; she was a loving grandmother to grandsons, Rusty Ventresca, Nic (Lisa) Ventresca; granddaughter, Lynley (Mike) Ledger; great grandchildren, Sophie, Luke, Reid, Zoey and Danny. Also survived by sisters, Grace Barnett and Nay Deen Kinion; niece, Cheryl Barnett; and dear family friends, Guy Denny and Kathy Haegele. Laura loved to cook for family gatherings. She also loved gardening, especially, her roses, buckeye football and feeding the birds. Laura was retired from Sears after 40 years of service. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service for immediate family only will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
