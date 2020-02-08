Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Laura Papenbrock Obituary
Papenbrock, Laura
Laura Katherine (Fridenstine) Papenbrock, age 95, died peacefully on February 6, 2020 in her home. Laura was born on October 3, 1924 in Elyria, Ohio and lived there for more than 80 years before moving to Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Donald Papenbrock; parents, George and Hazel Fridenstine; step-father, Gilbert Smith. Laura was the last surviving member of 10 brothers and sisters. Laura is survived by her daughters, Joanne (David) Miller, Jane (Rodney "Bo") Beauchamp; grandchildren, Stephanie (John) Pinson, Jeff (Sherri) Miller, Katie (David) LaPlatney, Jennifer (Joe) Birmele, Angela (William) McCubbin; great-grandchildren, Justin and Darien Kupec, Lincoln, Joy and Sam Miller, Taryn LaPlatney, Ashley, Landon and Paden Birmele. Whether called "Mom", "Grandma", "Oma" or "Great-Grandma", Laura was dearly loved by all. Her home in Elyria and later in Columbus, was always a welcome gathering place for many get-togethers and happy memories with her loving family. The family is grateful to all the caregivers, especially Ramona, who helped ensure that Laura was well-cared for through her final years of life.The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 p.m.To leave condolences for Laura's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
