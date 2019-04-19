|
Rako, Laura
Laura Lynn Rako, 46, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home. She leaves behind her son, Aiden Ables and his father, David (Michelle); father, Daniel P. Rako (Pamela Ryan); brother, Daniel E. Rako (fiancée, Megan Powell); sister, Jennifer A. Rako (David Fry); sister-in-law, Jill Clark; niece, Morgan Rako; nephew, Daniel P. Rako II; niece, Claire Rako; and nephew, Charlie Fry. Predeceased by mother Carol J Rako née Spiezio. Lori graduated from Westerville North High School and Mercy College of Northwest Ohio with a degree in registered nursing. Services will be Friday, April 26 at 10:30am at Church of the Resurrection, New Albany, OH. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorial donations to Broad Street Mission, 1114 W Broad St., Columbus, OH 43222 or Lutheran Social Services Faith Mission, 245 N Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019