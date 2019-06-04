|
|
Saunders, Laura
Laura Joyce Saunders (Patterson), 89, a loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away on May 30, 2019 with family by her side. Joyce was born in Columbus, OH on August 10, 1929 to Charles and Celeste Patterson. In 1947, she graduated from Mifflin High School in May and married Paul Saunders in June. Together they shared 53+ years and were blessed with 2 children – Stephen and Karen. Joyce was a homemaker first and also worked as a bank teller and church office assistant. She lived her faith with kindness and grace. Joyce was pre-deceased by her husband Paul Saunders, sister Anne Herd and son Stephen Saunders. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Connick (Stan) of Fountain Hills, AZ and grandchildren, Benjamin Connick of Portland, OR; Laura Beth Fischer (Jake) of Queen Creek, AZ and Samantha Saunders (Alex) of Philadelphia, PA. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Alta Mae Hartsook, Roseanne Serio, Ivy Hanna, Ilah Clark, Carol Bales (Jeff); and daughter-in-law, Anna Saunders; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8p at Messenger Fountain Hills Mortuary and Memorial Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ's Church of Fountain Hills.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019