|
|
Tittel, Laura
Laura Carmel Tittel was born July 18, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. Laura passed peacefully under hospice care on April 21, 2020. Laura was a warrior that overcame many health obstacles, but sadly lost her battle to cancer. Laura was the third child born to Robert Tittel and Anita (Bonaventura) Tittel. She grew up in a loving Italian-American family where bonds are life-long. Laura lived in Grandview, she was a proud graduate from Grandview Heights High School in 1982. She went on to complete her certification at the Ohio State School of Cosmetology and worked for many years at various salons in Columbus. She was a friend to all who sat in her chair, a listening ear, and a shoulder to lean on. Laura had many friends, she was always spreading joy. Her sense of humor was lighthearted and full of soul. Her spirit shined when she was cheering on the Buckeyes, as she was an avid fan. Laura loved dogs and was known to take care of many friend's pets when in need. Preceded in death by her father Robert Tittel, grandparents Robert and Helen Tittel, maternal grandparents Luigi and Judith Bonaventura, sister-in-law Starlet Riley, nephews Jeremy Tittel and Travis Tittel and her beloved dog, Echo. Survived by her devoted mother, Anita Koebel; siblings, Robert (Julie) Tittel, Mike Tittel, Tom Tittel; Judith (Jesse) Elam; aunts, Carm (Ken) Smith, Mary Ann Wesney; uncles, Tony (Nell) Bonaventura and Bill Tittel; Great Aunt, Mary Quaranto; step-siblings; nephews; nieces; cousins, and dear friends. Celebration of Life will be on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Laura Tittel's name to Mid-Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020