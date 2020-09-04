Weber, Laura

1941 - 2020

Laura Weber (nee Laura Geraldine Waller) was born in 1941 in New York City. Attended P.S. 187 Elementary School and George Washington High School in Manhattan. She was a member of The National Honor Society in High School. Laura received A.A. Degree in liberal arts from La Guardia Community College in Queens, NY and a B.A. degree in Sociology from York College in Jamaica, Queens, NY, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Laura was married to Sol Weber but separated in 1979. She moved to San Diego in 1981 and worked as a teacher's aide in the public schools. She then moved on to Boston in 1987 and held various jobs before moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1990. Laura was an avid outdoor and nature person, bicycle rider, hiker, swimmer, and camper. She loved to travel to many places like Europe in 1968, Cape Cod, New England, most of the US states and national parks. Laura was a lover of animals, the arts, classical music, shape not singing, painting, weaving and colors. Spring was her favorite season. Services Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at Kingwood Memorial Park 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, at 2pm on Friday, September 11, 2020.



