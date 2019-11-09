Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Laura Wingrove


1924 - 2019
Laura Wingrove Obituary
Wingrove, Laura
1924 - 2019
Laura Wingrove, 95, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Laura was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Hazel and Jim Gallaher, sons Stephan Douglas Wright and Thomas Frederick Wright, husbands Frederick Wright and Donavan Wingrove. Laura is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Michelle Wright; grandchildren, Patricia (Jan) Friedman of New York, Kellie (Steven) Herbst of Mt. Vernon, OH, Julie (Hans) Peterson of Delaware, OH and Valerie Wright of FL; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Michael, Jayson and Lucas Herbst, Hannah and Carlee Peterson, Kyle Wright, Maya Friedman, Stephen and Faith Wright; daughters-in-law, Karol Wright of Bexley and Linda Baratier of NY. Family will receive friends 11am-1pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will be held at 1pm. Burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Laura's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Wesley Ridge Hospice and Wesley Ridge for their loving care of Laura. Messages may be sent to Laura's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
