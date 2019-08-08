Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Laurel Ann Miller


1957 - 2019
Laurel Ann Miller Obituary
Miller, Laurel Ann
1957 - 2019
Laurel Ann Miller, passed away on Monday, August 5, after a short battle with Lymphoma. Laurel will always be remembered as a caring and giving person. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, April 13, 1957, and she is survived by her loving husband, Don; and great sons, David and Daniel. She is also survived by her father, J. Thomas Haffner; brother, Jay B. Haffner, his wife, Christie; daughter, Katherine Rose and son, Burke; brother, John E. Haffner Layden and his partner, Michael Avrut; sister-in-law, Thess Miller and her daughter, Leah McSwain. She was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Haffner and brother-in-law Dale Miller. Laurel graduated from Westerville High School, Valparaiso University with a BSN, and Otterbein University with a MSN. Laurel was a Registered Nurse at Nationwide Children's Hospital for over forty years working on the surgery units. Laurel was a Certified Pediatric Nurse and a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honorary Society. She was also involved in the Boy Scouts of America. She was a very excited and enthusiastic wrestling fan of high school, college, and international competition. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 18, from 1-3 pm, at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. Donations in Laurel's memory can be made to The Ohio State University Wrestling Excellence Fund #316177, 2400 Olentangy River Road, 8th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43221.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
