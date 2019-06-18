The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Laurel Geisse Obituary
Geisse, Laurel
1948 - 2019
Laurel E. Geisse, age 71, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away on June 17, 2019. Born on April 26, 1948 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was raised by her late mother and step-father, Theodore and Dorothy Graham. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10am-12pm at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Chapel, 3030 W. Broad St., Cols., Ohio 43204, with a graveside service at 1pm at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, OH 43119. To see full obituary, please visit www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
