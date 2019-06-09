Tinker, Laurel "Sue"

1947 - 2019

Laurel Sue Tinker, 71, of Columbus died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Known as "Sue," she was known for her outgoing and friendly nature. Sue loved people and animals, and had a special love for the dachshund breed of dogs. For many years Sue was a contributing member of the Central Ohio Dachshund Club (CODC) where she helped to find and place puppies for dachshund enthusiasts. As a member of CODC, Sue regularly attended club meetings, annual club picnics and local dog shows. She had a keen sense of direction, never got lost, and could find the fastest short cut to any destination in Columbus. Sue spent her senior years at Wesley Glen Retirement community where she enjoyed the companionship of residents and staff there, and was well loved by all. Sue is survived by a nephew, Dean Fox, of Lebanon, Tenn., and a niece, Jenny Wells, of Narberth, Pa. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Dean and Gladys Tinker, and by a sister. Jean Fox. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Browns Chapel Cemetery in Clarksburg. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.