1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Lauren Rae Werling, age 75, of Marion, Ohio, passed away August 11, 2020. Lauren was born April 1, 1945 to the late Reinhold and Kathryn Werling in Anderson, Indiana. Preceded in death by both parents, step mother Joann and two brothers Robert Martin and Mike Brady. Survived by siblings, Mark Werling, Tom Werling, Franz Werling, Dana (Peggy) Werling, Debbie (Tim) Lane and Lisa Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Lauren graduated in 1963 from South High School in Columbus, Ohio. Attended The Ohio Sate University and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1967. She moved to New York City where she worked as an art editor for a nationally distributed magazine. She retired from OSU as an administrative assistant in the art dept. and volunteered at the Ohio Historical Society. We would like to thank Marion Pointe and their staff for all their care over the last several years. Showing to be held from 1-2pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Graveside Service Immediately following at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
