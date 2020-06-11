Laurie Cook
Dr. Laurie Cook, 50, of Westerville, Ohio passed away peacefully in the presence of her long-term partner, Mitch McGaw, and close family, on June 7 th , 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Laurie was employed as an Associate Professor Clinical at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Laurie was known for her collaboration, collegiality, infectious smile, and her positive can-do attitude, regardless of the health challenges that she faced daily over the past several years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcia Fuller Cook. She is survived by her long term partner, Mitch McGaw of Westerville, Ohio; her father Keith Cook, of Gorham, Maine; her brothers Scott Cook and wife Megan Landry of Gorham, Maine and Michael Cook of Centreville, Virginia. Lauries natural warmth, easy sense of humor and caring personality made her a beloved presence in many lives. She was an exceptional person who many were honored to have known. She was loved, admired and respected by all, and will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Because of Covid 19 restrictions there will not be a traditional funeral service at this time but will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society. To view the complete obituary visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
