Laurie Dangler

Laurie Dangler Obituary
Dangler, Laurie
1970 - 2019
Laurie Dangler was born on August 5, 1970 in Toledo, Ohio, and died on June 1, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio, at the age of 48 years old. She is predeceased by her parents Randolph and Paulette Rudes. She is survived by her husband, Doug; daughter, Rebecca; son, Evan; sisters, Angela Jimerson, Abigail (Jeremy) King, Lindsey (Thomas) Milam; nephews, Gregory Jimerson, Nicholas Jimerson, and Timothy King; and niece, Sarah Jimerson. Laurie was a central Ohio physician who touched the lives of many patients. For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.shoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Ohio State University Roc On Research Fund for Neuro-Oncology Center #313389 https://www.osu.edu/giving/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019
