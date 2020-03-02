|
Campbell, Laverne Lee
1943 - 2020
Laverne "Lee" Campbell, age 77. Sunrise February 15, 1943 and Sunset February 27, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CAMPBELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020