The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
730 Collingwood Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Gogolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Louis Gogolin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
LaVerne Louis Gogolin Obituary
Gogolin, LaVerne Louis
1935 - 2019
LaVerne Louis Gogolin, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Harrold, South Dakota on April 23, 1935 to the late Walter and Ottilia Gogolin. He was an Insurance Agent for State Farm in Reynoldsburg for 35 years, a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church, and a member of the East Side Lions Club. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his loving wife, Shirley; brother, Jim Gogolin; and daughter in-law, Caroline Gogolin. LaVerne is survived by his sons, Ken (Michele), Don (Bonnie), Rick (Nola), and Andrew Gogolin; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Faith Lutheran Church, 730 Collingwood Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Pastor Daniel W. Hille officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Donations in his memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of LaVerne.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now