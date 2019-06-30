Gogolin, LaVerne Louis

1935 - 2019

LaVerne Louis Gogolin, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Harrold, South Dakota on April 23, 1935 to the late Walter and Ottilia Gogolin. He was an Insurance Agent for State Farm in Reynoldsburg for 35 years, a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church, and a member of the East Side Lions Club. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his loving wife, Shirley; brother, Jim Gogolin; and daughter in-law, Caroline Gogolin. LaVerne is survived by his sons, Ken (Michele), Don (Bonnie), Rick (Nola), and Andrew Gogolin; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Faith Lutheran Church, 730 Collingwood Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Pastor Daniel W. Hille officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Donations in his memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of LaVerne. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019