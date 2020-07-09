1/1
LaVerne Washington
1948 - 2020
Washington, LaVerne
1948 - 2020
LaVerne Washington (LaVerne Brown), age 71. Sunrise December 4, 1948 and Sunset July 3, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WASHINGTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com MASK ARE MANDATORY.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
COP East
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
COP East,
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
