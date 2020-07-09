Washington, LaVerne
1948 - 2020
LaVerne Washington (LaVerne Brown), age 71. Sunrise December 4, 1948 and Sunset July 3, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WASHINGTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
MASK ARE MANDATORY.