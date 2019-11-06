|
Heinzman, LaVerta Abel
1928 - 2019
LaVerta Abel Heinzman, age 90, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. LaVerta was born in Pennsville, OH to the late Albert and Harriette Abel and graduated from Penn High School, located in Pennsville, OH, class of 1946. She moved to Columbus to attend White Cross School of Nursing and graduated with a Registered Nursing degree in 1949. She was employed for many years at Doctors Hospital West and Children's Hospital. She loved being a nurse and helping others. LaVerta was a longtime member of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church where she ran the food pantry for many years. She loved to travel with her favorite trip being a cruise to Alaska. She attended E.L. Evans Senior Center in Grove City and enjoyed meal trips, bingo, and euchre. Her love of crocheting led her to joining the Warm Up Westland Charity Crochet Group. LaVerta was also an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Michael, husband of 51 years, William, brother Steven Abel, sisters Martha Ball and Wanda Mizer and grandson Nathan Heinzman. LaVerta is survived by her children, Patrick (Theresa) Heinzman and Wendy (Carl) Heinzman-Johnson; grandchildren, Adam Heinzman, Courtney (Michael) Tindal and Brittany (Nicholas) Cosgrove; great-grandchildren, Luca Heinzman, Riley and Chloe Tindal; brothers-in-law, Howard Ball and Robert Mizer; and her neighbors whom she dearly loved. LaVerta's family will receive friends 9-10 AM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, 775 Galloway Road, Galloway, OH 43119, where her funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Rev. Dr. Rubin Cabinellas officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute in LaVerta's memory to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of LaVerta.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019