Wolfe, Lavina
1926 - 2019
Lavina R. Wolfe, age 93, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt Carmel West. She was born in Lakeview, OH to the late William and Berdie (Poe) McGarity. Longtime member since 1961 at Glenwood United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Broadview Methodist SIYADS. 38 year employee of Lazarus, working with fabrics. Lavina believed in charitable work, supporting and donating to Bread and Water for Kenya, Africa, Christian Relief and The American Indian Association. She also loved to travel the world. Preceded in death by husband John Wolfe, sister Georgana McGarity. Survived by numerous family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 5-7 PM, where service will follow at 7 PM. Graveside service and interment 11:30 AM Friday at Roundhead Cemetery. Hardin County, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019