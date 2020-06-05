Lavinia Anderson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lavinia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anderson, Lavinia
1951 - 2020
Lavinia "Cookie" Anderson, age 69, passed away May 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a contact-free, Drive-Through Viewing will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020. Vehicle line-up will begin forming at 8:30a.m. with doors open from 9-11a.m. Lavinia will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery. For more information, or to send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Lavinia's memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved