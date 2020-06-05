Anderson, Lavinia1951 - 2020Lavinia "Cookie" Anderson, age 69, passed away May 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a contact-free, Drive-Through Viewing will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020. Vehicle line-up will begin forming at 8:30a.m. with doors open from 9-11a.m. Lavinia will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery. For more information, or to send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Lavinia's memorial celebration wall at