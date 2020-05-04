Lavita Johnson
Johnson, Lavita
Lavita Denese Johnson, age 69, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation Center. Graduate of East High School, class of 1969. Retired employee of Giant Eagle. Preceded in death by parents Charles R. Johnson, Sr. and Lillie Lee Peeples, brother Anthony J. Johnson, son Christopher M. Johnson, and grandson Gino Johnson. Survived by son, Dwayne M. (Tabatha) Johnson of Sandusky, OH; brothers, Charles R. (Genelle) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ruby Stewart, Adrian McMillan, and Christine Shapauski; special nephew, Sean Dulin; and other relatives and friends. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Demetra Sanderfer officiating. Online guestbook and complete obituary at
cookandsonpallay.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
