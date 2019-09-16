|
|
Banks, Lavon
1935 - 2019
Lavon Elizabeth Banks, born on July 7, 1935, passed away September 12, 2019. She attended East High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University. Lavon worked for Columbus City Schools and Sunshine Christian Academy. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, singing, teaching and volunteering at her church. She once sang at Carnegie Hall. Lavon is preceded in death by her parents George and Goldie Hammock, brother Ralph Hammock and daughter Karen E. Banks. Survived by husband, Benny Ray Banks; sons, Kevin (Renita) Banks, Sr., Kenneth (Angelia) Banks, Sr., Kelan (Dawn) Banks, I and Savon Banks; daughters, Kiara, Kayla, Sanae, and Misha Banks; special daughters, Esther and Angela Banks, and Marchia Jones; grandchildren, Ahanna, Kevin, Jr., Rashae, Kenneth, Jr., Sydney, Sasha, Kelan, II, Jalyn, Darius Byrd, and Joshua Banks; great-grandchildren, Cruz, Kamryn, Ivy Sage, Journee, Aaron III, Gianni, and Maverick; bonus grandchildren, Najee, Anjenise; and many, many more (bonus grandchildren). Celebration of Life 12PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, 639 East Long St., where her family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Lavon's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019