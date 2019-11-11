|
Headlee, Lavonne
Lavonne Arlene Headlee, age 93, longtime Hilliard resident, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Headlee, son-in-law Ron Schwerin and her parents Arthur and Gilma Wilkins. She was a longtime member of the Hilliard United Methodist Church, Hilliard Historical Society and past President of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 614 Hilliard. Lavonne enjoyed spending the winters in Sarasota, FL and the weekends at Indian Lake. Most important of all she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survived by loving daughters, Dianna Schwerin, Arlene (Rick) Tidd, and Sheila (Dave) Mitchell; grandchildren, Stacey (Steve) Zawisza, Shelly (Steve) Baird, Julie (Matt) Gordon, Mark (Wendi) Mitchell, Chris (Tiffany) Mitchell, and Josh (Kara) Tidd; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Zawisza, Kendall, Brody, and Logan Baird, Hunter, Hallie, Halana and Hayden Mitchell, Mia and Clay Mitchell, Roslyn and Everly Tidd; arriving in January baby June Gordon; sister, Patty (Cobb) Dill; along with numerous nieces, nephews, a host of friends and special care giver, Shannon Russell and her Brookdale family. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for all their loving care. Family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 1 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 with Danny Vanscoy officiating. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 in Lavonne's name. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019