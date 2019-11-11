Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavonne Headlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavonne Headlee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavonne Headlee Obituary
Headlee, Lavonne
Lavonne Arlene Headlee, age 93, longtime Hilliard resident, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Headlee, son-in-law Ron Schwerin and her parents Arthur and Gilma Wilkins. She was a longtime member of the Hilliard United Methodist Church, Hilliard Historical Society and past President of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 614 Hilliard. Lavonne enjoyed spending the winters in Sarasota, FL and the weekends at Indian Lake. Most important of all she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survived by loving daughters, Dianna Schwerin, Arlene (Rick) Tidd, and Sheila (Dave) Mitchell; grandchildren, Stacey (Steve) Zawisza, Shelly (Steve) Baird, Julie (Matt) Gordon, Mark (Wendi) Mitchell, Chris (Tiffany) Mitchell, and Josh (Kara) Tidd; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Zawisza, Kendall, Brody, and Logan Baird, Hunter, Hallie, Halana and Hayden Mitchell, Mia and Clay Mitchell, Roslyn and Everly Tidd; arriving in January baby June Gordon; sister, Patty (Cobb) Dill; along with numerous nieces, nephews, a host of friends and special care giver, Shannon Russell and her Brookdale family. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for all their loving care. Family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 1 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 with Danny Vanscoy officiating. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 in Lavonne's name. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -