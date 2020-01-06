The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
1936 - 2020
Lawrence Bagby Obituary
Bagby, Lawrence
1936 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" E. Bagby left this earth on 1/5/2020 to join his wife of 59 years, Goldie, who predeceased him. Born 10/15/1936 in Clarksville, Tenn., he joined the United States Air Force after high school and moved to Columbus, Ohio where he met Goldie. Larry was so kind and always ready with a joke. He was an avid bowler, proud of his league 300 game. Most of all he loved his family and his country. Larry never met a person who didn't love him back. He is survived by his children, Rebecca and Daryl Morrison, Andy Bagby and Marie Desjardins and Nikki and Jeff Kerns; grandchildren, Kate Morrison, Amber (Paul) Himmelspach, Tiffany Bagby (Matt Miller), Kelsy Morrison, Alex Kerns, Chloe Kerns; great-grandchildren, Lily Roberts and Leo Himmelspach. His family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Thursday, January 9 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow 1pm. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery with Military Honors. In Lieu of flowers, his family request donations to support Oakstone Academy Leadership and Veteran's Day recognition programs.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
