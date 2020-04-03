|
Burris, Lawrence
Lawrence Walker Burris, O.D., 96, of Washington CH, died Friday, April 3, 2020. Graduate The Ohio State University College of Optometry. Retired optometrist. World War II Army veteran. Member of Columbus Philatelic Club. Survived by wife, Rosanne; step children, Doug (Roxanna) Anderson, Tony (Jo) Anderson, Lyn Brackens and Jenny Wilson; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Dr. Robert (Nancy) Burris. Private graveside service, with complete military honors, at Washington Cemetery. Burial by KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME in Washington CH. Celebration of life service later. Contributions to American Legion Post #25, 1240 Clinton Ave.; Ohio's Hospice of Fayette Co., 222 N. Oakland Ave, Washington CH, OH 43160 or the Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020