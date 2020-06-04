Burt, Lawrence "Larry"
1937 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Burt, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at First Community Village. Larry was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 2, 1937 to the late Frank and Janet (Thomas) Burt. Also preceding in death is brother Willis Burt. Larry graduated from North High School and received his degree from OSU in ornamental horticulture and landscape architecture. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Hawaii. He enjoyed maintaining his nursery he started in Marysville for many years. He worked as a landscape designer/architect, then with HUD as a landscape architect, cost analyst. After retirement he continued to work on a contract basis for HUD. His passions included sports, especially softball, bowling, and golf. In his later years he enjoyed senior softball, which he continued playing into his 70's. He always enjoyed his Buckeye sports and band music. He took great pride in his landscape designs and gardens for clients, friends, neighbors and family. Most of all he was proud of having his own immaculate yard and gardens. He enjoyed frequent travels to Marthas Vineyard and Florida. Longtime member or Trinity United Methodist Church. Larry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Gwen (McPeek) Burt; children, Kirby Burt, Brady (Ann) Burt, and Abby (Mike) Hendershot. He loved being Papa to his grandchildren, Olivia and Anabelle Burt, and Natalie, Emma and Jack Hendershot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethel United Church in memory of Janet and Frank Burt. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please avoid hugging, kissing, and shaking hands. Direct Eye Contact, and Loving Words can be as meaningful to the family as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
1937 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Burt, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at First Community Village. Larry was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 2, 1937 to the late Frank and Janet (Thomas) Burt. Also preceding in death is brother Willis Burt. Larry graduated from North High School and received his degree from OSU in ornamental horticulture and landscape architecture. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Hawaii. He enjoyed maintaining his nursery he started in Marysville for many years. He worked as a landscape designer/architect, then with HUD as a landscape architect, cost analyst. After retirement he continued to work on a contract basis for HUD. His passions included sports, especially softball, bowling, and golf. In his later years he enjoyed senior softball, which he continued playing into his 70's. He always enjoyed his Buckeye sports and band music. He took great pride in his landscape designs and gardens for clients, friends, neighbors and family. Most of all he was proud of having his own immaculate yard and gardens. He enjoyed frequent travels to Marthas Vineyard and Florida. Longtime member or Trinity United Methodist Church. Larry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Gwen (McPeek) Burt; children, Kirby Burt, Brady (Ann) Burt, and Abby (Mike) Hendershot. He loved being Papa to his grandchildren, Olivia and Anabelle Burt, and Natalie, Emma and Jack Hendershot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethel United Church in memory of Janet and Frank Burt. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please avoid hugging, kissing, and shaking hands. Direct Eye Contact, and Loving Words can be as meaningful to the family as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.