Davidson, Lawrence
1934 - 2020
Lawrence D. Davidson, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born on October 18, 1934 to the late Roy and Eva Belle in Middleport, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty (nee Hoschar) Davidson; children, Anna (Larry) Cooper and John (Pennie) Davidson; grandchildren, Bob Cooper, Ruben (Jennifer) Cooper, Becky Cooper, John (Kristina) Davidson, Christopher (Alexandra) Davidson, Amy (Josh) Wallis, and Andrew Davidson. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, Cory, John III, Payton, Victoria, Josh, Lucas, Samantha, and Elizabeth. Lawrence is also survived by his sister, Hazel Miller; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Roy Jr. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6 from 5-8PM at MADISON CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 3565 Bixby Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125, as well as Saturday from 10-11AM. Funeral Service will follow at 11AM with Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Interment Groveport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Madison Christian Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020