Neel, Jr., Lawrence E.
1929 - 2020
Lawrence E. Neel, Jr., age 90 and longtime resident of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2020. Originally from Orrville, Ohio, where he met his wife, Betty (McAfee), Larry attended The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree. After graduation in 1951, he and Betty moved to Pennsylvania where he served as herdsman for a large dairy farm. Shortly after, Larry took a position with COBA/Select Sires (Central Ohio Breeding Association) in Columbus, where he remained until his retirement as General Manager in 1993, after working there for 41–plus years. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, and former member of the Lancaster Masonic Lodge #57 F & AM. Larry enjoyed working with dairy farmers as well as young people interested in the dairy industry from all over the United States and Canada. He was named to the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame where he served as Dairy Cattle Superintendent for Many years. An avid Buckeye fan, Larry remained a loyal supporter of OSU Throughout his life and was a distinguished member of the President's Club. Many of his Saturdays were spent in Ohio Stadium and at Skull Sessions in St. John Arena where he cheered on his grandson, Dustin, who marched in The Best Damn Band in the Land. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Lawrence E. Neel, Sr. and his loving wife, Betty. He is survived by daughter Sheryl (Gary) Johnson, son Keith (Marcia) Neel, and grandson Dustin (Andrea) Johnson. Larry never met a stranger. He had a rollicking great sense of humor and made everyone around him feel special. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a future date. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted. A live broadcast of the graveside service will be hosted on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:30 am on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Memorial donations can be made in Larry's name to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to The Ohio State University Marching Band Scholarship Fund #315676 via The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221, or phone at 614-292-2141, or email at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=315676. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.