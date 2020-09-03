Genheimer, Lawrence

1931 - 2020

Lawrence E. Genheimer, age 89, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Lawrence is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Maude Genheimer. He is survived by his sisters, Frances, Helen and Jean; children, Larry, Lisa and Beth (Jim); grandchildren, Scott, Danielle, Matt, Tony, Jennifer, Nick, Kevin and Paige; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Lawrence served in the U.S Army for 4 years. Friends and family may visit Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4-6pm with a 6pm memorial service to directly follow at Newcomer-SE Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store