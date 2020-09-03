1/
Lawrence Genheimer
1931 - 2020
Lawrence E. Genheimer, age 89, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Lawrence is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Maude Genheimer. He is survived by his sisters, Frances, Helen and Jean; children, Larry, Lisa and Beth (Jim); grandchildren, Scott, Danielle, Matt, Tony, Jennifer, Nick, Kevin and Paige; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Lawrence served in the U.S Army for 4 years. Friends and family may visit Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4-6pm with a 6pm memorial service to directly follow at Newcomer-SE Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
5
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
