Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Faith Baptist Church
955 Oak Street
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
New Faith Baptist Church
955 Oak Street
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Faith Baptist Church
955 Oak Street
Lawrence H. Mackey


1947 - 2019
Lawrence H. Mackey Obituary
Mackey, Lawrence H.
1947 - 2019
Sr. Bishop Lawrence H. Mackey, age 71, was called home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. Sr. Bishop of Greater Grace Temple. He is predeceased by parents, Henry and Nellie Ruth Mackey; daughter, Lisa Fitzgerald; and 2 brothers. He is survived by wife, Janie Mackey; children, Sherry Mackey, Marvin Mackey, Tyanna (Duaine) McDowell, Janie (Todd) Cornett, William (Melissa) Easley, Jaylin Cleveland, and John Easley; six siblings; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Sr. Bishop Mackey will lie in state from 9-11 AM, with family receiving friends at 10 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at New Faith Baptist Church 955 Oak Street. Home-going Service will begin at 11 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Avenue Columbus, OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD(1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 22, 2019
