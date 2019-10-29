|
Hairston, Lawrence
Michael was born June 18, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio and was affectionately known by most as "Buck" in Flytown. Mike went on to be with the Lord October 21, 2019. Mike's health declined on June 28, 2019 when his beautiful, awesome, and loving wife Ruth Jones Hairston died after a very difficult surgery. Preceded in death by parents Eugene and Maude Hairston (they were the parents of 13 children, MIchael being the last, they also had 59 grandchildren), four brothers Eugene, Warren (Lula), Karl and Elma and Ernest Hairston, six sisters Hazel (Robert Dennis), Helen (Leon Crump), Martha Henderson, Shirley (James Tymes), Norma (Cecil Boyd), Theresa Stewart, niece Brenda Early, brothers-in-law Frank Kelley, Earl Poindexter, and Robert Jackson. Survived by sisters, Peggy Kelley, Carolyn Jackson; sister-in-law, Patricia Hairston; brothers-in-law, Herbert Henderson and Walter Stewart. His amazing family in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Skot Welch (Barbara), Zsanara Hoskins (Kenneth), Doris Ward (Ira), Anita Christopher Welch; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and family and friends. Thank you to the loving care given to Michael from Spectrum Nursing facility. Memorial service November 1, 2019, 11 am at Grace Apostolic Church, 1743 E Lakeview Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43224.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019