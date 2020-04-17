|
|
Haldeman, Lawrence
Lawrence W. "Larry" Haldeman, 74, Grove City, Ohio passed peacefully at home Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to Harley and Cecilia Haldeman. Graduated from Aquinas College High School, 1963. Larry was a small business owner on the westside of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patti; sisters, Terrie (Louis) Mott, Kathie Haldeman (MaryAnna Ireland); nieces; a nephew; step children, Angie Weygandt (Jeff), Kevin Robinette, grandchildren,Taylor Yake, Hannah Yake, great granddaughters, Isabella and Nova; sisters-in-law and brothers-in law; many nieces and nephews on the Roberts side. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Mount Carmel Hospice, Holy Family Soup Kitchen, Mid-Ohio Foodbank. A private family service will be held and celebration of life will be later this summer. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020