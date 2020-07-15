1/
Lawrence Herrmann
Herrmann, Lawrence
Lawrence Richard Herrmann, age 60, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by loving wife of 20 years, Deborah Carolyn Herrmann; son, Jon; daughters, Beth and Taylor Ann; mother, Mary Jean Herrmann; brothers and sisters, Tom, Carol, David, Danny, Denise, Joy and Nancy; granddaughter, MaKayla. Arrangements are being completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. To view the full obituary please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
