Lawrence Herrmann

Herrmann, Lawrence
Lawrence Richard Herrmann, age 60, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by loving wife of 20 years, Deborah Carolyn Herrmann; son, Jon; daughters, Beth and Taylor Ann; mother, Mary Jean Herrmann; brothers and sisters, Tom, Carol, David, Danny, Denise, Joy and Nancy; granddaughter, MaKayla. Arrangements are being completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. To view the full obituary please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
.