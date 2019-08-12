|
Hoover, Lawrence
Lawrence "Dusty" Hoover. Died peacefully at his home in Florida on July, 31 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Terri; his children, Kip, Stephanie, Adam, Justin, Michelle, Lori; several grandchildren; and one great granddaughter, Rosie. He was a Columbus Police Officer and Detective for 30 years and at Port Columbus for 16 years. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday at the Hickory House, 550 Officenter Place, Gahanna, Oh 43230 between 2-6pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019