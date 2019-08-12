Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coastal Cremation & Funeral Care
4201 Grand Blvd
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 645-6975
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hickory House
550 Officenter Place
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Hoover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Hoover Obituary
Hoover, Lawrence
Lawrence "Dusty" Hoover. Died peacefully at his home in Florida on July, 31 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Terri; his children, Kip, Stephanie, Adam, Justin, Michelle, Lori; several grandchildren; and one great granddaughter, Rosie. He was a Columbus Police Officer and Detective for 30 years and at Port Columbus for 16 years. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday at the Hickory House, 550 Officenter Place, Gahanna, Oh 43230 between 2-6pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now