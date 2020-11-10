Jones, Lawrence

Lawrence Paul Jones, age 91. Sunrise 10/22/29, Sunset 11/8/2020. Larry was born and raised in Newark, Ohio and was a graduate of Newark High School and The Ohio State University. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the US Navy 1948-1952 as a radarman on the USS Fletcher. After graduating from OSU, he taught Industrial Arts, Math and Driver Education for the Columbus Public Schools. From 1968-1988 he was the Manager of the Office of Testing and Evaluation at the Ohio State University. Preceded in death by parents Charles P Jones and Freda Lawrence, sisters Paula Ann and Phylis. Survived by beloved wife of 62 years, Merianne; daughter, Kristen Gerhard (Ron) of Nashville; son, Eric (Betsy) of Hilliard; sister, Carol Yost of Newark; grandchildren, Alex, Allison, Evan and Ben; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was a long time active member of the Worthington United Methodist Church, and was a Mason, New England Lodge No 4F&AM. Larry and Merianne enjoyed 47 wonderful years in their house on Haymore, raising their family and entertaining their many friends. Larry was especially fond of his OSU testing crew. He enjoyed exercising with Merianne and their many friends at the Griswold Center in Worthington. Larry will always be remembered for being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Forum at Knightsbridge for the care Dad received. We plan to celebrate Larry's life at a future date when we can safely gather together.



