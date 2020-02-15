|
|
Jordan, Lawrence
1942 - 2020
Lawrence Franklin Jordan, 77, passed away, February 14, 2020. He was born July 31, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Loren and Wanda (Gamble) Jordan. Larry was a retired truck driver and member of Teamsters Local 413. He will be remembered for his love of NASCAR, golf, football - the Cleveland Browns, and going to the movies with his grandson, Grant. Larry was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by siblings Barbara, Jim, Donnie, Terry and his beloved Bloodhound Harley. He is survived by his loving children, Mark (Dana) Jordan, Kim Crisp, and Danielle (Tony) Keefer; grandchildren, Grant, Nicholas, Anthony and Jeremy (Casey); and great-grandchildren; siblings, Pam Foor, Vickie Scaggs (Lester), Gail (Maribeth) Jordan and Bob Jordan (Mary); many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Family will welcome friends Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5-8pm at Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Easton will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Bloodhound rescue http://bloodhound.rescueme.org/Ohio in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020