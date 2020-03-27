Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Selegue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Joseph Selegue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Joseph Selegue Obituary
Selegue, Lawrence Joseph
Lawrence "Joe" Selegue, passed away March 25, 2020. He retired from Wasserstrom and Sons and continued living in Columbus with his wife Margaret of 69 years. He is survived by his wife; and children, Michael (Kelley), Becky, Brian (Barbara), Stephen (Kim), Amy (Phil), and Paul (Deanna); and son-in-law, Kurt; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be joining his daughter Kate who will now be his caretaker. There will be a small immediate family service. Please join the family in celebrating his life by making a contribution to his favorite causes, Honor Flight Columbus, The Columbus Foundation's Kate Delker Memorial Scholarship Fund or to any favorite . Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -