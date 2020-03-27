|
Selegue, Lawrence Joseph
Lawrence "Joe" Selegue, passed away March 25, 2020. He retired from Wasserstrom and Sons and continued living in Columbus with his wife Margaret of 69 years. He is survived by his wife; and children, Michael (Kelley), Becky, Brian (Barbara), Stephen (Kim), Amy (Phil), and Paul (Deanna); and son-in-law, Kurt; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be joining his daughter Kate who will now be his caretaker. There will be a small immediate family service. Please join the family in celebrating his life by making a contribution to his favorite causes, Honor Flight Columbus, The Columbus Foundation's Kate Delker Memorial Scholarship Fund or to any favorite . Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020