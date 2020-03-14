The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Upper Arlington Lutheran Church
2300 Lytham Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Upper Arlington Lutheran Church
2300 Lytham Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Kable


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lawrence "Larry" Kable Obituary
Kable, Lawrence "Larry"
1926 - 2020
Lawrence Philip Kable, age 93, of Upper Arlington, passed away Wednesday, March 11, at Friendship Village of Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Celina, Ohio, son of Lawrence and Malissa Kable, he was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Lou and brothers Don and Joe. After graduation from Celina High School, Larry enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a signalman during World War II. Aided by the GI Bill, Larry graduated from Capital University, where he met Mary Lou, the love of his life. He was President of his Class of 1950. Throughout his career as an insurance executive, Larry was a leader in many professional organizations such as CPCU and CLU, and was a Trustee of the Griffith Foundation at OSU. He retired as President of Automobile Club Insurance Company in 1991. "Pop" will be greatly missed by his daughters and their spouses Kristy (Rich) Smith and Jana (Michael) Milligan; grandchildren and their spouses Courtney (Chad) Clark, Jason (Kelly) Milligan and Kevin Milligan (fiancé Amy Kiminas); great-grandchildren Andrew Clark, Madelyn Clark, and Katherine Milligan; and all who knew him. Calling hours will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, with the funeral service at 11. Interment at Union Cemetery will follow. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital University, c/o Advancement Department, 1 College & Main, Bexley, Ohio 43209, or to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220, where Larry and Mary Lou were members for 56 years. To share memories or condolences or for more information, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now