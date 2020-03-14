|
|
Kable, Lawrence "Larry"
1926 - 2020
Lawrence Philip Kable, age 93, of Upper Arlington, passed away Wednesday, March 11, at Friendship Village of Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Celina, Ohio, son of Lawrence and Malissa Kable, he was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Lou and brothers Don and Joe. After graduation from Celina High School, Larry enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a signalman during World War II. Aided by the GI Bill, Larry graduated from Capital University, where he met Mary Lou, the love of his life. He was President of his Class of 1950. Throughout his career as an insurance executive, Larry was a leader in many professional organizations such as CPCU and CLU, and was a Trustee of the Griffith Foundation at OSU. He retired as President of Automobile Club Insurance Company in 1991. "Pop" will be greatly missed by his daughters and their spouses Kristy (Rich) Smith and Jana (Michael) Milligan; grandchildren and their spouses Courtney (Chad) Clark, Jason (Kelly) Milligan and Kevin Milligan (fiancé Amy Kiminas); great-grandchildren Andrew Clark, Madelyn Clark, and Katherine Milligan; and all who knew him. Calling hours will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, with the funeral service at 11. Interment at Union Cemetery will follow. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital University, c/o Advancement Department, 1 College & Main, Bexley, Ohio 43209, or to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220, where Larry and Mary Lou were members for 56 years. To share memories or condolences or for more information, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020